Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County jury has found a man guilty in a murder trial.

Ziakorey Demon Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.

Barner was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Investigators said Barner shot 17 rounds into a home from his vehicle, killing Bowman in his bed before later leading police on a chase in September 2020.

The trial started Tuesday with testimony from police and a witness.

His formal sentencing is scheduled for April 7.

