Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County jury has found a man guilty in a murder trial.
Ziakorey Demon Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Barner was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Investigators said Barner shot 17 rounds into a home from his vehicle, killing Bowman in his bed before later leading police on a chase in September 2020.
The trial started Tuesday with testimony from police and a witness.
His formal sentencing is scheduled for April 7.
