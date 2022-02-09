Expert Connections
Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial

Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.(CCDC)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County jury has found a man guilty in a murder trial.

Ziakorey Demon Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.

Barner was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Investigators said Barner shot 17 rounds into a home from his vehicle, killing Bowman in his bed before later leading police on a chase in September 2020.

The trial started Tuesday with testimony from police and a witness.

His formal sentencing is scheduled for April 7.

