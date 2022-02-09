Expert Connections
Bill to limit federal authority over Oklahoma National Guard passes first test

By Chase Scheuer and Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bills are already making their way through the Oklahoma state legislature just days after the 2022 legislative session began.

One of those bills is intended to limit federal authority over Oklahoma National Guard Members.

It passed the House Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 3902 would clarify that National Guard members answer to the governor unless they are called into federal service.

Last year, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tried to stop enforcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Guard members not in federal service, but was shot down by a U.S. district court.

The bill also gives the governor the sole power to reappoint a previously dismissed officer.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

