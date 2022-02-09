Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bomb threats clear more than a half-dozen DC high schools

People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of a Black History Month commemoration event at the high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a half-dozen public high schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after receiving anonymous bomb threats. In each case, police found no explosives.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that seven schools received bomb threats over the phone: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School.

In each case, students were evacuated and the building searched and “cleared with no hazardous material found,” the MPD announced on Twitter.

An eighth school, Friendship Public Charter School, also received a threat, but school was not in session.

The string of threats comes a day after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was quickly escorted out of a Black History Month event following a bomb threat during a visit to Dunbar High School. The MPD said it was “working to thoroughly investigate these threats with the assistance of our federal partners” at the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, called the threats “disturbing incidents that we take very seriously.”

In a statement, Ferebee said the school system would work closely with MPD “regarding any threat made toward our schools, students, or staff.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
Victim in deadly pedestrian crash identified
Ziakorey Barner is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Donald Bowman.
Murder trial begins in Lawton
Rodney Pettit, 41, dies in Nebraska after pub assault.
Lawton resident dies after assault in Nebraska pub
Lawton Police are looking for someone who was caught on camera stealing from a car.
Auto burglary caught on camera in Lawton
Shawn Alaniz
Grand larceny suspect wanted in Stephens County

Latest News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
Pro-Bull Rider Mason Taylor talks about PBR's invitational which takes place this weekend.
PBR Express Ranches will host invitational in Oklahoma City
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma works to meet $1.25 million donation goal.
United Way works to reach million dollar goal
FILE - Gamal Abdelaziz arrives at federal court for his trial, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston.
Parent in college bribery scandal gets year in prison