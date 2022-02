LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bond has been revoked for a Walters man charged with first degree rape.

According to court documents, Garrell Gwoompi failed to appear on time for his Jury trial Tuesday.

He’s accused of picking up a woman from a gas station in 2020 and later raping her.

His new bond has been set at $250,000.

