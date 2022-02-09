Expert Connections
Comanche Nation Casino to host vaccine clinic Thursday

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines/boosters and flu shots will be offered.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is teaming up with the Lawton Indian Hospital for a vaccine clinic on Thursday.

Comanche Nation Casino will host the walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to noon in the admin building.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines/boosters and flu shots will be offered to all guests and team members ages 12 and older. Ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a guardian. Anyone interested is asked to wear a mask and bring a vaccination card.

The clinic was originally supposed to take place on Feb. 3, but was postponed due to winter weather conditions.

