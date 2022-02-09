Holtzclaw’s parole request denied

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has denied the parole request of a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of 18 counts of rape and sexual assault.

Daniel Holtzclaw is serving a 263-year prison sentence and has maintained his innocence.

Holtzclaw was convicted of stopping women and assaulting them in 2013 and 2014. Previous state and federal appeals have also been rejected.

His attorneys are working on a post-conviction appeal.

