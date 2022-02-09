Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Holtzclaw’s parole request denied

In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is...
In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is seen at a sentencing hearing in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has denied the parole request of a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of 18 counts of rape and sexual assault.

Daniel Holtzclaw is serving a 263-year prison sentence and has maintained his innocence.

Holtzclaw was convicted of stopping women and assaulting them in 2013 and 2014. Previous state and federal appeals have also been rejected.

His attorneys are working on a post-conviction appeal.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
Victim in deadly pedestrian crash identified
Ziakorey Barner is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Donald Bowman.
Murder trial begins in Lawton
Lawton Police are looking for someone who was caught on camera stealing from a car.
Auto burglary caught on camera in Lawton
Comanche County will pay Goodyear over $500,000 due to a tax miscommunication.
Comanche County to pay half a million to Goodyear
Shawn Alaniz
Grand larceny suspect wanted in Stephens County

Latest News

Bill to limit federal authority over Oklahoma National Guard passes first test
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, February 9th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 9th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, February 9th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 9th
Oklahoma Senator Lankford calls in from Washington D.C. to talk about the latest happenings in...
Oklahoma Senator Lankford joins GMT; discusses Russia and southern border