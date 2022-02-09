Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton resident dies after assault in Nebraska pub

Rodney Pettit, 41, dies in Nebraska after pub assault.
Rodney Pettit, 41, dies in Nebraska after pub assault.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KSWO) - Omaha police have charged a suspect in the killing of a Lawton native with second-degree murder.

According to KETV, KSWO’s sister station, Nolan King, 22, was arrested Monday in relation to the assault of Rodney Pettit, 44, at Parliament Pub on Feb. 5.

Pettit worked in Lawton and died on Monday at Nebraska Medical Center from his injuries.

KETV also reported, in addition to the murder charge, King has also been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Lawton
A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
Victim in deadly pedestrian crash identified
Comanche County will pay Goodyear over $500,000 due to a tax miscommunication.
Comanche County to pay half a million to Goodyear
Ziakorey Barner is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Donald Bowman.
Murder trial begins in Lawton
Lawton Police are looking for someone who was caught on camera stealing from a car.
Auto burglary caught on camera in Lawton

Latest News

Garrell Gwoompi's bond is revoked in first degree rape case.
Bond revoked in first degree rape case
Prescribed burn to take place on Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
School bonds, city council member voted on in Southwest Oklahoma
Oklahoma governor addresses first responder mental health
Oklahoma governor addresses first responder mental health