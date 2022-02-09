Lawton resident dies after assault in Nebraska pub

OMAHA, Neb. (KSWO) - Omaha police have charged a suspect in the killing of a Lawton native with second-degree murder.

According to KETV, KSWO’s sister station, Nolan King, 22, was arrested Monday in relation to the assault of Rodney Pettit, 44, at Parliament Pub on Feb. 5.

Pettit worked in Lawton and died on Monday at Nebraska Medical Center from his injuries.

KETV also reported, in addition to the murder charge, King has also been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony.

