Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Lawton

Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged in a deadly crash in Lawton.

Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license in connection to the death of Billy Brown.

Investigators were called Sunday night to the 600 block of SW Roosevelt in Lawton, where they found Brown, who had been hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to court documents, witnesses reported seeing Trejo Lara give Brown a ride home from a bar beforehand.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a brown or grey Nissan Maxima driven by Trejo Lara involved in the crash that killed Brown.

According to court documents, investigators then found Trejo Lara at a hotel, and found blood on the undercarriage of his vehicle.

Investigators said Trejo Lara had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, and that he admitted to having four beers while at the bar, but said he hadn’t had any since then.

A field sobriety test was then performed on him, and investigators said he was then arrested after failing the test.

A blood draw was then done on him.

Trejo Lara’s bond has been set at $250,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for March 29.

