Oklahoma governor addresses first responder mental health

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - OHP trooper and coordinator of the program Danny Long tells me that many first responders deal with mental health and trauma issues on a daily basis, and this will let them know it’s okay to speak up.

During Governor Kevin Stitt’s address, he made it clear that mental health issues in the field of first responders will no longer go unnoticed and that 2022 will begin with a new state of mind.

”Depression and suicide does not discriminate,” Stitt said. “It’s long overdue. This year we must prioritize the health of our officers and create the Oklahoma’s First Responders Wellness Division.”

Stitt said the program will have the foundation designed to recognize the early signs of trauma and give immediate help to police officers, firefighters and EMS.

The program coordinator, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Danny Long said he was told as soon as he joined the academy to not take anything personal, but he faced the trials and errors while on duty and later took it all home with him everyday

”I isolated, I turned to alcohol, and at one point I stuck my duty rifle in my mouth because I was tired of living and hurting,” Long said. “I didn’t feel like I could go ask anyone for help.”

Long said that’s where the Oklahoma’s First Responders Wellness Division was born, the day he finally broke.

The mission for 2022 is to have trust within all their peers, starting before they clock in for the job, dealing with shootings, rape, suicide, homicide.

The list goes on.

First responders need to know they won’t go through this field unchanged, but their are others here to help.

”We’re starting a field campaign across our state,” Long said. “We’ll be going out, myself and my team getting in front of the first responders so they know exactly who we are, what our story is, and why we’re doing this.”

First responders will be able to speak with others who have been through the same exact scenario, it will be as they have their own first responder hot line.

Down the road, the progressive program hopes to add peer support groups, sleep studies that help with a better REM cycle, public speaking sessions and classes.

“If I can stand in front of a group of strangers and tell you exactly how dark and dirty this is, but then what I did intentionally to survive it, anybody hearing my message should be able to do the same,” Long said.

