PBR Express Ranches will host invitational in Oklahoma City

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Pro Bull Rider Mason Taylor talks about the PBR Express Ranches Invitational which takes place Saturday, Feb. 12.

The 22nd season of PBR Elite Unleash the Beast will buck into OKC this Friday and Saturday for the PBR Express Ranches Invitational.

The event kicks off at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Paycom Center, followed with Round 2 and the championship road on Saturday.

Tickets start at $20, with two-day ticket packages and multiple Elite packages also available.

More information can be found here.

