Prescribed burn to take place on Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Weather permitting, officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge plan to hold a number of small prescribed burns.

Officials said the burns will be at several areas between Quanah Parker Lake and Boulder Road.

They said some partial road closures could happen, which could cause delays for refuge visitors and local residents.

Closure information will be available on the Refuge website or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

