Quiet & Sunny today | 2/9AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A weak, passing cold front overnight will have little impact on our temperatures as dry air filling in behind the front will keep skies sunny for most of the day on Wednesday, causing temperatures to warm in the upper 60s for many locations. If you want a very simplistic forecast for today, just copy and paste the weather we experienced yesterday. The only difference being that winds will be out of the northwest to west at 5 to 15mph.

Thursday will see a cool pool move across the southern plains from the north, slightly cooling temps down to the mid/upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will be possible during the morning hours, and should clear out by the afternoon. A chance for an couple isolated showers are possible for northern Oklahoma, and while precipitation is very unlikely here in Texoma on Thursday, a sprinkle could make its way south enough into far northern Texoma during the morning. Otherwise, expect another day with a dominate dry air mass overhead.

Friday will see winds shift back out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. This combined with pre-frontal warming will see temperatures rise into the 70s for most of Texoma, around 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year. Elevated fire weather conditions are in place on Friday for Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas. A cold front will move in that night, cooling temperatures on Saturday back down below average into the upper 40s and low 50s. Unfortunately at this time little-to-no moisture is expected with this change in the weather pattern, keeping sunshine and dry weather around heading into the weekend and early next week.

Have a good day! -LW

