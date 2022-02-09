Rep. Pae chosen for national criminal justice reform council

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma State Representative from Lawton has been chosen to lead a national Criminal Justice Reform Advisory Council.

Rep. Daniel Pae was chosen by the Millennial Action Project as one of two leaders of the council.

The bipartisan council aims to bring together lawmakers and policy experts to come up with new approaches to help those in the criminal justice system.

They will look at criminal penalties for substance abuse-related offenses and clearing records for certain convictions.

Rep. Pae will lead the council along with Rep. Jamie Scott, a Democrat from Arkansas.

