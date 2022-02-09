School bonds, city council member voted on in Southwest Oklahoma

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, was election day for a number of areas in southwest Oklahoma.

In the City of Walters, voters decide on who to fill city council seat number four.

With 59 votes, David Mitchell defeated Stephanie Smallwood, and will serve on the council.

And series of school bonds across the area were also put before voters.

In Marlow, voters approved a multi-million dollar school bond, the proposition wining with 75 percent of the vote.

The bond will introduce a 9.99 percent tax increase to residents, which will help fund several major projects and expansions.

And voters in Cache approved 13-year school bond split into two propositions

The first is worth a million dollars and will allow the district to replace buses every two to three years as needed to keep them up to date.

It passed with 64 percent of the vote.

The second bond is worth a little over 35 million dollars, and will help build a completely new field house and expand the districts middle school.

This one also passed, voters approving it with 70 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, voters in the Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center School district, along with voters from a number of other districts, voted on a pair of propositions aimed at repairing and remodeling the technology center.

But neither of the propositions passed, with well over 60 percent of the vote being in opposition to the bond.

The first, which was connected to the building fund levy, lost with nearly 80 percent of voters pushing against it.

The second proposition, which would have made any approved building fund levy permanent, was also squashed.

Over 80 percent of people voted against the bond.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.