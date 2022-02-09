Expert Connections
United Way works to reach million dollar goal

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s United Way is trying to reach this years $1.25 million campaign goal in the next couple of weeks and they need your help.

The group is about $99,000 away from reaching that goal.

They will have one last push starting Monday, Feb.14, until Feb. 28 where they ask everyone in the community to donate.

If they meet their goal, they will be able to fund their non-profit partner agencies which provide services to the people of Lawton.

Those services include food, help for the homeless, senior citizens and health.

All relying on these donations to continue run.

”Even $10, if every, ya know, thousand people gave a $10 donation, it would make such a huge difference,” Senior Center for Creative Living Executive Director Lorene Miller said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do is encourage people to donate, no matter the amount.”

For those who want to donate they can visit the United Way’s website.

