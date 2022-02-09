Expert Connections
Wildlife Refuge conducts controlled burns

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will carry out prescribed burns on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be conducting prescribed burns in the area.

Refuge officials will conduct prescribed burns as weather allows Wednesday, in several small units located between Quanah Parker Lake and Boulder Road.

For the safety of the public and refuge staff, there will be some single lane closures and some short term road closures as they carry out these burns.

Highway 49 and access to the Boulder area may be impacted by smoke for short periods of time.

If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the official Refuge Facebook page or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center.

