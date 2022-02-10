2,678 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new Coronavirus cases Thursday.

2,678 new infections from the virus were reported, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 2,138.

According to OSDH, there are currently 34,236 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 72 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.

So far, 13,830 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.