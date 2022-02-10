7News First Alert Weather: Above average temps over the next couple days ahead of cooldown this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will start off clear, with clouds building in overnight to become nearly overcast around sunrise tomorrow. A weak front will move through during the nighttime hours, causing the increase in clouds and shifting the winds to out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will not fall very far tonight due to the cloud coverage, only getting down to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday will be very similar to today temperature-wise as our warming trend will halt for another day in the wake of tonight’s weak front, staying in the mid/upper 60s. Cloudy skies during the morning hours will clear out to become mostly sunny by the afternoon with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Elevated fire weather conditions are in place on Friday for both Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas as winds pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph, bringing dry air into Texoma and keeping skies clear. Temperatures rise up into the upper 60s and low 70s across the region ahead of a cold front that will be moving in during the evening.

Saturday will see a substantial cooldown behind the front as temperatures only get into the upper 40s and low 50s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will fill in across the Southern Plains throughout the day with strong and gusty winds out of the north at 15-25 mph.

Before we even get out of the weekend, another warm-up will kick back in as temperatures get back into the 60s by Sunday due to an approaching high-pressure ridge from the west. Temperatures will continue to rise back into the upper 60s and 70s through early next week. A closed low will make its way across the western US, transporting moisture into the Southern Plains around the middle of next week, which looks to bring our next chance of much needed rain.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.