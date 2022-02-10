Apprenticeship, Internship and Mentorship program concludes this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Apprenticeship, Internship and Mentorship (AIM) program is wrapping up this week.

It started in November with 16 high school students in the group.

Each student was paired with a mentor from an industry they’re interested in working in.

Thursday, students and mentors toured the Public Safety Facility in Lawton, areas of Fort Sill and Cameron University.

According to the program’s coordinator, Mark Mattingly, the experience is a huge benefit to the kids and adults who participate.

“This kind of shows them the different opportunities right here at home in Lawton that are available to them to start on that path and then as they get on the path they’ll begin to understand what it is they want to do,” he said.

It includes mentors from the psychology, medical, law enforcement and teaching fields.

Friday, Feb. 11, AIM concludes with activities at Great Plains Technology Center.

