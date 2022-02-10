Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bill to eliminate Oklahoma grocery tax passes subcommittee

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to phase out the 4.5% state portion of the grocery tax in Oklahoma has passed its first hurdle.

House Bill 3621 unanimously passed the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Finance Wednesday.

The bill would phase out the tax over three years, by lowering it to 3% on July 1, 2022, then to 1.5% on July 1, 2023, and then it would be gone completely on July 1, 2024.

“Two of the top priorities of the House Democratic Caucus this year are to eliminate the state portion of this tax and to increase the state earned income tax credit,” the bill’s author, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin said. “These two things are realistic ways the Legislature can help Oklahoma families recovering from the pandemic.”

Minority Leader Virgin said she held a study over the summer on eliminating the tax.

She said it would not impact the budgets of municipalities.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Pettit, 41, dies in Nebraska after pub assault.
Lawton resident dies after assault in Nebraska pub
Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid...
Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Lawton
Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial
Garrell Gwoompi's bond is revoked in first degree rape case.
Bond revoked in first degree rape case
In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is...
Holtzclaw’s parole request denied

Latest News

Makenzie's Outdoor Adventures: Coyote Hunting
MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Calling for coyotes
The Centers for Disease Control reported 72 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.
2,678 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Unemployment claims decrease in Oklahoma
Starting Friday, Feb. 11, two-way traffic will be using both westbound lanes from 40th to 44th...
Construction underway along Gore Blvd. in Lawton