Bill to eliminate Oklahoma grocery tax passes subcommittee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to phase out the 4.5% state portion of the grocery tax in Oklahoma has passed its first hurdle.

House Bill 3621 unanimously passed the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Finance Wednesday.

The bill would phase out the tax over three years, by lowering it to 3% on July 1, 2022, then to 1.5% on July 1, 2023, and then it would be gone completely on July 1, 2024.

“Two of the top priorities of the House Democratic Caucus this year are to eliminate the state portion of this tax and to increase the state earned income tax credit,” the bill’s author, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin said. “These two things are realistic ways the Legislature can help Oklahoma families recovering from the pandemic.”

Minority Leader Virgin said she held a study over the summer on eliminating the tax.

She said it would not impact the budgets of municipalities.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.