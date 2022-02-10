City of Altus hosts Small Business Expo

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday, Feb. 10, the City of Altus will host their Spring Small Business Expo, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The expo is a vendor fair featuring businesses from military spouses and the Altus Air Force Base community.

The event gives residents a chance to shop products made and sold right in Altus, while also supporting the military community

The event will be held at the NBC Building in downtown at 123 W Commerce.

