Construction underway along Gore Blvd. in Lawton

Starting Friday, Feb. 11, two-way traffic will be using both westbound lanes from 40th to 44th...
Starting Friday, Feb. 11, two-way traffic will be using both westbound lanes from 40th to 44th while crews repair concrete in the eastbound lanes.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction along Gore Boulevard in Lawton will see eastbound lanes closed for the time being.

The construction between NW 40th and 44th began in late January, and when it began, both westbound lanes were closed as drivers used both eastbound lanes to go back and forth.

Starting Friday, Feb. 11, two-way traffic will be using both westbound lanes from 40th to 44th while crews repair concrete in the eastbound lanes.

City of Lawton officials said this is expected to last 10 days depending on the weather.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

