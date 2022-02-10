First Alert Forecast | 2/10AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting off this Thursday morning we’re seeing temperatures in the 40s with cloudy skies. Clouds will taper off by late morning leaving us with sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15mph. The sunny skies will warm temperatures this afternoon into the upper 60s for all locations.

Elevated fire weather conditions are in place on Friday for both southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas as winds pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph, bringing dry air into Texoma and keeping skies clear. Winds will shift towards the north by the afternoon as a strong cold front moves in. Before the cold air arrives, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will see a substantial cooldown behind the front as temperatures only get into the upper 40s and low 50s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will fill in across the Southern Plains throughout the day with strong and gusty winds out of the north at 15-25 mph.

Before we even get out of the weekend, another warm-up will kick back in as temperatures get back into the 60s by Sunday due to an approaching high-pressure ridge from the west. Temperatures will continue to rise back into the upper 60s and 70s through early next week. A closed low will make its way across the western US, transporting moisture into the Southern Plains around the middle of next week, which looks to bring our next chance of much rain showers/ thunderstorms and possibly some snow.

