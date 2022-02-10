Flower Mound superintendent responds to State of the State Address

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During the state of state address, Governor Kevin Stitt said he had goals for Oklahoma’s education system to be the best in the nation.

And to do that, he wants to put funding into the hands of students and teachers, not the systems.

”Oklahoma has a lot of great schools, but the results don’t lie,” Stitt said. “We need new ideas, we need more options we need higher standards for our kids. This is just common sense. We have a duty to make sure nothing stands in the way of an Oklahoma student achieving their full potential.”

He said he wants to also upgrade to modern-day transportation and mentioned paying our best teachers six figure salaries to keep them in the classroom instead of looking for other jobs.

Flower Mound Public Schools Superintendent Dax Trent said he agrees with Stitt, he ultimate goals need to be reforming education, but he said there’s one thing Stitt is leaving out; the details.

”I think anytime we can find ways to improve student outcome and academic achievement is a benefit to our state, to his ideology,” he said. “But sometime we get to fast, that we don’t think a lot of things through. It just seems the last few years, we’ve had so many things and we can’t even get caught up to those changes we’ve incorporated.”

Trent said the focus shouldn’t be on competing with other states instead, he wants the focus to be on Oklahoma students and helping them adapt to constant change at a comforting pace. He also said transportation changes could be blocked due to current laws.

“I think his idea to open up transportation opportunities to go pick up kids across school boundaries,” Trent said. “The problem with is now your talking about Oklahoma Constitution. So you can’t just pass a law if it breaks a law.”

He said some parents commute 70 miles daily. Trent is unsure if there would be a mileage cap for schools if they were to be in charge of picking up these students.

He said it’s a great idea on paper, but maybe a bit more research is needed.

Trent said the right people need to be at the table when it comes to bettering student outcomes and improving working conditions and pay for teachers.

“He [Stitt] mentioned $1000,000 for high qualified successful teachers,” Trent said. “Great, are you going to grade that by test results are you going to grade that by growth, by demographics?”

Trent said anytime we can invest in teachers, it should be done. It doesn’t matter the level, we want effective teachers.

”Are we creating that by going out to our state constituents and pushing an agenda of we’re going to fix the failures,” he said. “How about, let’s help those who need help to be better, because they would be good enough at one point.”

Trent said educators across the board would agree with him, that maybe Stitt should have some answers before he puts out plans.

