Lawton Business Women launches endowed scholarship

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In a check presentation to the Lawton Community foundation Wednesday, the Lawton Business Women’s organization publicly launched their endowed scholarship.

The organization has been offering scholarships to deserving students since the 70s, when it first launched the Nell Franklin Scholarship.

Since then, the organization has built a second scholarship for women who attend the Great Plains Technology Center or Cameron University.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, they took steps to move the scholarship to the Lawton Community Foundation, who has overseen the Nell Franklin Scholarship for decades.

This will allow the scholarship to live on through the years, even if the organization ceases to exist.

“This year with the pandemic, the board was really put on notice that we needed to do some legacy planning,” Business Women of Lawton President Dani Blackburn said. “So, our endowed scholarship program, will go through the Lawton Community Foundation. And, it will live on in perpetuity, regardless of what the future holds for our organization.”

Blackburn said this endowment was the number one thing she wanted to accomplish in her time as president of the organization.

They chose the Lawton Community Foundation to house their scholarship fund, not only because of what it does for Lawton-Fort Sill, but because of what it will do in the future.

”Last year, we gave back, let’s see we gave back, seven hundred and twenty seven-thousand dollars in grants and scholarships,” Lawton Community Foundation Trustee Emeritus Gene Love said. ”We can look forward to what the Lawton Community Foundation is going to look like 20 or 30 years from now. I think it’s going to be fantastic and a tremendous, tremendous asset to our community.”

The Lawton Community Foundation started 21 years ago, with $400,000, and they have grown to $13 million, with over $7 million going back to the community.

The Lawton Business Women’s organization hopes women will be able to use the education they receive from the scholarships to build small businesses within the community.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.