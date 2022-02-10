Expert Connections
Lawton firefighters called to early morning garage fire

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire on the northeast side of town.

They went to the home off of Northeast Stratford Circle just before 5:15 Thursday morning. Our photographer on the scene says the fire burned the inside of the garage, but firefighters were able to get there quickly and get it under control.

As for how it happened, we hope to get that information later this morning.

