Lawton Legends: Jessie Cross

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jesse Cross is Thursday’s, Feb. 10, Lawton Legend.

Cross was named Brig. Gen. in 2005.

He was the 50th Quartermaster General of the Army and Commandant for the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee in Virginia.

Cross was a recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal and served 32 years in the Army.

He was President and CEO of Red River Science and Technology and CEO of ReadyOne Industries.

