Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra takes the stage this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Andrew Staupe, pianist for the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, talks about their performance this Saturday, Feb. 12.

The concert will start at 7:30 a.m. at McMahon Auditorium.

It features a collection of works by Glinka, Prokofiev and Brahms.

Tickets start at $10, and can be purchased at the door, or online on the Lawton Philharmonic’s website.

