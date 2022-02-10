Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra takes the stage this weekend
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Andrew Staupe, pianist for the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, talks about their performance this Saturday, Feb. 12.
The concert will start at 7:30 a.m. at McMahon Auditorium.
It features a collection of works by Glinka, Prokofiev and Brahms.
Tickets start at $10, and can be purchased at the door, or online on the Lawton Philharmonic’s website.
