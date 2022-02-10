Oklahoma one of seven states with highest rural cases of HIV

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has been identified as one of seven states with the highest rural burden of Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV.

As a result, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is offering free, at-home HIV rapid self-tests in an effort to decrease the spread.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of health, over the last five years, about 21% of newly-diagnosed HIV cases in Oklahoma were among people who tested for the virus late, and were diagnosed with AIDS less then three months after their first positive HIV test.

The other six states with the highest rate of HIV are Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina.

The rapid tests are available for free through the federal “Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.” initiative, which was launched by the Department of Health and Human Services in 2019.

Test kits can be ordered online, or by reaching the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service at 405-426-8400 or testkitrequest@health.ok.gov.

