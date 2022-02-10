Suspect accused of using fake ID to take money from Lawton bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are looking for a man who took off with thousands of dollars from someone else’s bank account.

According to police, the man used a fake ID to access someone else’s account at an Arvest Bank on July 7, 2021.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma on Thursday released pictures of the man.

He is wanted for ID theft and obtaining money by false pretenses.

If you have any information regarding the crime, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at lawtoncrimestoppers.com or through the 355-INFO app, or by calling them at 355-INFO.

