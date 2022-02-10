Unemployment claims decrease in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment claims are back down in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that initial and continued claims decreased statewide for the week ending Jan. 29.

For that week, initial claims went down to 2,079 from 2,141 the week before.

According to OESC, continued claims for the week of Jan. 29 reached 12,862, down from the previous week’s 13,097.

The national advance figure for the week of Feb. 5 shows a decrease from the previous week’s initial claims.

The final numbers for that week for Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

