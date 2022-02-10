Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Unemployment claims decrease in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment claims are back down in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that initial and continued claims decreased statewide for the week ending Jan. 29.

For that week, initial claims went down to 2,079 from 2,141 the week before.

According to OESC, continued claims for the week of Jan. 29 reached 12,862, down from the previous week’s 13,097.

The national advance figure for the week of Feb. 5 shows a decrease from the previous week’s initial claims.

The final numbers for that week for Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Pettit, 41, dies in Nebraska after pub assault.
Lawton resident dies after assault in Nebraska pub
Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid...
Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Lawton
Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial
Garrell Gwoompi's bond is revoked in first degree rape case.
Bond revoked in first degree rape case
In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is...
Holtzclaw’s parole request denied

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control reported 72 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.
2,678 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Starting Friday, Feb. 11, two-way traffic will be using both westbound lanes from 40th to 44th...
Construction underway along Gore Blvd. in Lawton
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, February 10th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 10th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, February 10th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 10th