2,230 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,230 new infections from the Coronavirus on Friday.

The current seven-day average of new cases is 1,779, while there are 29,565 active cases of the virus statewide according to OSDH.

So far, 1,005,388 cases have been reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in 2020.

No new deaths were reported in Oklahoma from the Coronavirus on Friday.

