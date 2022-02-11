Expert Connections
2,230 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

So far, 1,005,388 cases have been reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,230 new infections from the Coronavirus on Friday.

The current seven-day average of new cases is 1,779, while there are 29,565 active cases of the virus statewide according to OSDH.

So far, 1,005,388 cases have been reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in 2020.

No new deaths were reported in Oklahoma from the Coronavirus on Friday.

