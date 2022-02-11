7News First Alert Weather: Cold front arrives tomorrow with a much cooler weekend ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies will allow prime viewing conditions for stargazers. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s and winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, lots of sunshine and becoming windy ahead of a cold front that will move through during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 70s and winds will be out of the south shifting to the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Elevated fire weather conditions will become present with relative humidity reaching as low as 18%.

Behind the front cold air will advect into the region only allowing temperatures to top out in the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday. There could be enough moisture on Saturday morning to squeeze out patchy drizzle or a stray shower, otherwise most of the area is expected to stay dry. The cooldown will be short-lived with highs rebounding into the low 60s on Sunday.

Weak ridging will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s early next week. However, with dry air in place and strong wind gusts there will be an elevated to near critical fire weather conditions to Texoma.

An approaching upper-level trough and a cut-off low will increase moisture allowing showers and storms to develop on Wednesday and last into Thursday. At the moment, models are disagreeing on the timing of the cold front that is associated with the trough and the placement of the closed low. This will ultimately determine the temperature profile of the atmosphere and if it will be cold enough to support any type of frozen precipitation. There is a much higher confidence of a noticeable cooldown behind the front along with a good coverage of much needed rain for Texoma.

