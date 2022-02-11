Expert Connections
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers fall through ice while rescuing teen

Bodycam footage captures as police and a passerby rescuing a teen who fell through ice. (Source: KSTU, OGDEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KTSU Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OGDEN, Utah (KTSU) - Body camera footage captured the scary moment some Utah officers who hurried to help a teen who fell through ice then fell through it themselves.

Ogden police rushed to the edge of a pond Wednesday, ready to aid a teen struggling to stay afloat.

The teen’s friend, who also had fallen in, had already managed to make it back to shore.

Martin Kolman happened to be walking by and was the first to crawl out on the ice to assist the teen. His dog Enzo also jumped in the water.

“I’m a water skier, so I ski on this lake till it freezes. So I know most parts of the lake, how deep it is, that in cold water, if you’re calm, you can stay in it for a little while,” Kolman said.

Kolman ended up slipping into the water himself, along with two Ogden officers who tried to pull them out.

Lieutenant Mark Horton with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office brought out throw bags to help the men get out. He, too, fell through the ice.

“The adrenaline at that point was so high, you just keep working through the problem,” Horton said.

Eventually, all of them were able to get out of the water, with only a few cuts and scrapes from the ice.

Although the ice may have looked stable at certain parts, this week’s warmer weather makes it unpredictable and not safe to walk on.

“We can’t tell the integrity of the ice just by looking at it. So it certainly is dangerous,” said Lt. Will Farr with Ogden police.

Farr said he is thankful people happened to be walking by on the trail and saw two teens fall in.

“I think if those individuals hadn’t called in, that the outcome could’ve been much worse and could have been tragic,” he said.

Kolman returned later that night with Enzo to get his shoes off the ice.

He even ran into the teen who fell in and was happy to see he was doing OK.

“I mean that’s the main part, just glad he made it out alive and he’s well,” Kolman said.

