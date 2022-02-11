Children of Joy Learning Center cuts ribbon to building expansion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A part of the Lawton childcare community held a special ceremony on Friday, Feb. 11, as Children of Joy Learning Center cut the ribbon on their expanded building.

The center held a grand re-opening ceremony to thank it’s many families, employees and the community for the past 25 years.

Following the celebration, the center and Lawton Chamber of Commerce, unveiled their new 5,000 square foot building expansion.

The ribbon-cutting was previously scheduled for July, but due to the passing of Gardner Graham, known as Mr. Bootsie to students, it was rescheduled for Friday, which was his birthday.

”Between the ages of 0 to 6, you know, that’s when kids really, really, hone in on all the basic fundamentals of education. So here is the ground work, and so we lay the foundation for that education, and so, with everything that we do,” Jermaine Graham said.

Their new building expansion includes five added classrooms, newly installed technology resources and the addition of three renovated outdoor play areas.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.