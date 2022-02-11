Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Children of Joy Learning Center cuts ribbon to building expansion

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A part of the Lawton childcare community held a special ceremony on Friday, Feb. 11, as Children of Joy Learning Center cut the ribbon on their expanded building.

The center held a grand re-opening ceremony to thank it’s many families, employees and the community for the past 25 years.

Following the celebration, the center and Lawton Chamber of Commerce, unveiled their new 5,000 square foot building expansion.

The ribbon-cutting was previously scheduled for July, but due to the passing of Gardner Graham, known as Mr. Bootsie to students, it was rescheduled for Friday, which was his birthday.

”Between the ages of 0 to 6, you know, that’s when kids really, really, hone in on all the basic fundamentals of education. So here is the ground work, and so we lay the foundation for that education, and so, with everything that we do,” Jermaine Graham said.

Their new building expansion includes five added classrooms, newly installed technology resources and the addition of three renovated outdoor play areas.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fletcher police arrest Dwayne Snider for obtaining money under false pretenses.
Fletcher police officers arrest man in financial case
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
According to police, the man used a fake ID to access someone else’s account at an Arvest Bank...
Suspect accused of using fake ID to take money from Lawton bank
Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid...
Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Lawton
Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial

Latest News

Raymond Gates is featured for Lawton Legends.
Lawton Legends: Raymond Gates
Lawton Farmer's Market opens new facility.
Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts open house for new facility
Isaiah Orlando Dean
Man facing charges for assault, firing weapon outside home in Lawton
A fire that broke out near Highways 62 and 115 Friday afternoon was put out within an hour.
Fire breaks out in Comanche County