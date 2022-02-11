Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

The fingerprints of the man who killed JFK’s assassin are up for auction

The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.
The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.(Heritage Auctions)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The fingerprints of the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, are up for auction this month.

The FBI card features the typed name of Jack Leon Ruby, his signature and his prints, recorded Nov. 25, 1963. The prints on the card are from only nine fingers, with one of his fingers having been bitten off at the knuckle in a barroom brawl, according to Heritage Auctions.

The Dallas nightclub owner lunged forward and fired a single shot at Oswald’s abdomen on Nov. 24, 1963, when he was leaving police headquarters two days after the assassination of JFK. It was the first murder committed on live television.

Heritage Auctions says the document has been fully vetted and approved for sale.

The opening bid is $10,000 but the auction site says it could go for as much as $40,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rodney Pettit, 41, dies in Nebraska after pub assault.
Lawton resident dies after assault in Nebraska pub
Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid...
Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Lawton
Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial
Garrell Gwoompi's bond is revoked in first degree rape case.
Bond revoked in first degree rape case
In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is...
Holtzclaw’s parole request denied

Latest News

FILE - This image shows a Mirage F1 jet fighter at the Mont-de-Marsan military base,...
Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot not seriously hurt
It’s expected to be about 15-20,000-square-feet with up to 15 lanes off 38th and Lee.
Firearm retailer bringing indoor gun range to Lawton
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cold front arrives tomorrow with a much cooler weekend ahead
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
Police recruit in coma after suffering heat stroke during academy training