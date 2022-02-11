Fire breaks out in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Between five and ten acres of land were burned in a fire that broke out Friday in Comanche County.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. just north of Highways 62 and 115.

The fire was out by 3 p.m.

No buildings were damaged.

Our crews on the scene said an ambulance was called to treat one person with reported smoke inhalation.

Cache, Pecan Creek, Indiahoma, Comanche Nation and Fort Sill fire crews were all called to the scene to help.

