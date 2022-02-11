Firearm retailer bringing indoor gun range to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton will soon have a one stop shop for buying and shooting guns.

A retail store located on Gore Boulevard is planning to move and not only sell guns but also build an indoor gun range.

Ares State Armory expects to start building the store and indoor gun range within the next year.

It’s been a dream for Josh Powers for years, finally coming true.

What started as a hobby shop almost five years ago has grown into a successful for business for two Lawton men.

They’ve have traveled to indoor gun ranges all over the place and want to have one in their own backyard now.

“Most people don’t like to drive any further than they have to and convenience is a large part of the market. Think of Amazon. How many people use Amazon now because they just don’t want to go to the store? You have Walmart delivery. Walmart delivers your stuff to your home. It’s exactly the same way,” Powers said.

It’s expected to be about 15-20,000-square-feet with up to 15 lanes.

He said it could be awhile before any groundbreaking because they’re researching best practices thoroughly.

“We’ve picked up many, many good ideas and some bad ones. I’ve talked to gun ranges that have failed and gun ranges that have made it and been very successful,” Powers said. “With the current rate of our growth along with the community’s support for this that we’ve already received, it just kind of all came together.”

According to City Planner One Kameron Good, the land had to be rezoned by the city in preparation because municipal code requires that gun ranges are in industrial zones.

“If there’s a residential area, you don’t want to have a nuisance of the sound and anything like that, so that’s something we really have to check in with the gun range is making sure the quality isn’t going to allow sound to escape, make sure they follow all those rules,” Good said.

Good said now that the rezoning process is complete, the next step will be for the business to acquire licenses and building permits.

Powers said people can come for target practice any time weather not being an issue for the indoor gun range.

“You don’t have any rain,” Powers said. “Temperatures always the same with a nice, good ventilation system so we’re not looking at cutting any corners, so you’ll have the same thing you’d expect out of a Dallas or Oklahoma City range, you’re going to have right here at home.”

Plans even include classrooms for conceal carry and self-defense courses and a gunsmith on site to help fix and clean firearms.

Ares is gathering community input with a survey to customize the range.

You can take it by going to the store on Gore Blvd. or visiting to aresstatearmory.com.

