First Alert Forecast | 2/11AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For today, look for plenty of sunshine and mild conditions. As you’re heading out the door temperatures are in the 30s mainly with calm southwest winds. With lots of sunshine high temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s area wide. A cold front will sweep across the state today but the colder air won’t arrive until late tonight. As the front moves in, winds will shift towards the north at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will range from 30-40mph. With the dry air mass overhead, breezy north winds and low relative humidity, all counties across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas will see elevated fire conditions this afternoon.

Tomorrow mornings temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Thankfully the coldest air will stay to our north but still expect cooler conditions for tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees for most locations. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. There could be enough moisture on Saturday morning to squeeze out patchy drizzle or a stray shower, otherwise most of the area is expected to stay dry.

The cooldown will be short-lived with highs rebounding into the low 60s on Sunday! South to north wind will remain light at 5 to 15mph with sunny skies.

Weak ridging will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s early next week. However, with dry air in place and strong wind gusts there will be an elevated to near critical fire weather conditions to Texoma.

An approaching upper-level trough and a cut-off low will increase moisture allowing showers and storms to develop on Wednesday and last into Thursday. At the moment, models are disagreeing on the timing of the cold front that is associated with the trough and the placement of the closed low. This will ultimately determine the temperature profile of the atmosphere and if it will be cold enough to support any type of frozen precipitation. There is a much higher confidence of a noticeable cooldown behind the front along with a good coverage of much needed rain for Texoma.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend! -LW

