Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fletcher police officers arrest exotic petting zoo owner

Fletcher police arrest Dwayne Snider for obtaining money under false pretenses.
Fletcher police arrest Dwayne Snider for obtaining money under false pretenses.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Fletcher police arrested the owner of an exotic petting zoo accused of financial exploitation.

Dwayne Snider faces a felony charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Police said Snider took nearly $24,000 in payment in the construction of a metal barn, but said he only completed concrete and frame work before stopping and cutting contact.

They said the victims contacted him in August of last year, but that he told them he would not be speaking with them again.

Thursday, Jan. 10, police announced Snider surrendered himself to district authorities.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Pettit, 41, dies in Nebraska after pub assault.
Lawton resident dies after assault in Nebraska pub
Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid...
Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Lawton
Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial
Garrell Gwoompi's bond is revoked in first degree rape case.
Bond revoked in first degree rape case
In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is...
Holtzclaw’s parole request denied

Latest News

It’s expected to be about 15-20,000-square-feet with up to 15 lanes off 38th and Lee.
Firearm retailer bringing indoor gun range to Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cold front arrives tomorrow with a much cooler weekend ahead
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell talks about a new video interview series, “A look at Oklahoma...
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell gives details on interview series
Jesse Cross is featured as Thursday's Lawton Legend.
Lawton Legends: Jessie Cross