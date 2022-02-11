Fletcher police officers arrest exotic petting zoo owner

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Fletcher police arrested the owner of an exotic petting zoo accused of financial exploitation.

Dwayne Snider faces a felony charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Police said Snider took nearly $24,000 in payment in the construction of a metal barn, but said he only completed concrete and frame work before stopping and cutting contact.

They said the victims contacted him in August of last year, but that he told them he would not be speaking with them again.

Thursday, Jan. 10, police announced Snider surrendered himself to district authorities.

