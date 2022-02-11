Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts open house for new facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmer’s Market ushered in a new era for their operations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ribbon cutting and open house opened the doors for the market’s brand new facility on 4th Street.

The new building will allow them to hold consistent indoor and outdoor markets, and officials said it opens up new avenues for community engagement.

They said they will be able to hold more classes, rent spaces out for events and even partner with Arts For All each year.

“We hope that this facility will give us the full thing of education, plus the market, plus a facility for the community,” Lawton Farmer’s Market President Ed Legako said.

Saturday, Feb. 12, they plan to hold market as usual, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Officials said rain or shine they will be holding the market every weekend from now on due to the new facility.

