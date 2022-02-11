Expert Connections
Lawton road, house taped off after early morning fire

By Haley Wilson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire is under investigation in Lawton. It started around 5:15 Friday morning at a home off of SW 14th and E Ave.

Our crew at the scene said someone had to receive medical treatment at the scene. As for if they were in the house when it started, that is unclear at the moment. That person was then put into an ambulance. Yellow police tape is now surrounding the home, and blocking off E Ave.

As for how it started, we have not heard.

You can count on 7NEWS to keep you updated as we learn more.

