Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell gives details on interview series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell talked about a new video interview series called “A look at Oklahoma CareerTech.”

A Look at Oklahoma CareerTech” will highlight current and former CareerTech students and showcase the state’s workforce development efforts.

Episodes can be found on the Lieutenant Governor’s YouTube and Facebook page.

