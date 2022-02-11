Expert Connections
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell gives details on interview series

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell talked about a new video interview series called “A look at Oklahoma CareerTech.”

A Look at Oklahoma CareerTech” will highlight current and former CareerTech students and showcase the state’s workforce development efforts.

Episodes can be found on the Lieutenant Governor’s YouTube and Facebook page.

