Man facing charges for assault, firing weapon outside home in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing charges in Lawton for assaulting a woman and firing several shots outside a home.

Isaiah Orlando Dean has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm among other charges.

According to court documents, the victim told police Dean threatened to kill her and her family members then pointed a gun at her before he walked outside the home on NW 35th on Tuesday night. She said he then fired a shot outside the home.

After that, the victim said Dean came back into the home, put the gun against her chest, slammed her onto a bed and started to choke her, before he left and fired around 15 shots outside the home again.

Dean’s bond has been set at $75,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for March 29.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.