Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man facing charges for assault, firing weapon outside home in Lawton

Isaiah Orlando Dean
Isaiah Orlando Dean(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing charges in Lawton for assaulting a woman and firing several shots outside a home.

Isaiah Orlando Dean has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm among other charges.

According to court documents, the victim told police Dean threatened to kill her and her family members then pointed a gun at her before he walked outside the home on NW 35th on Tuesday night. She said he then fired a shot outside the home.

After that, the victim said Dean came back into the home, put the gun against her chest, slammed her onto a bed and started to choke her, before he left and fired around 15 shots outside the home again.

Dean’s bond has been set at $75,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for March 29.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fletcher police arrest Dwayne Snider for obtaining money under false pretenses.
Fletcher police officers arrest man in financial case
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
According to police, the man used a fake ID to access someone else’s account at an Arvest Bank...
Suspect accused of using fake ID to take money from Lawton bank
Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid...
Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Lawton
Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial

Latest News

Raymond Gates is featured for Lawton Legends.
Lawton Legends: Raymond Gates
Lawton Farmer's Market opens new facility.
Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts open house for new facility
Children of Joy Learning Center cuts ribbon for new building expansion.
Children of Joy Learning Center cuts ribbon to building expansion
A fire that broke out near Highways 62 and 115 Friday afternoon was put out within an hour.
Fire breaks out in Comanche County