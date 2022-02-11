OCC approves PSO plan; rate increase expected

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has approved a plan that would allow Public Service Company of Oklahoma to spread out the cost of last year’s winter storm over a 20 year span.

According to the Tulsa World, the measure allows PSO to recover the $675 million spent on fuel costs when a powerful winter storm swept through Oklahoma last February.

In a statement, the chair of the commission said it would mean the average PSO customer could expect a monthly increase of $4.06, opposed to the projected increase of $476 each month.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.