Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ohio store clerk attacked with machete, police say

Store worker attacked with machete
Store worker attacked with machete(woio)
By Brian Koster and WOIO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened around 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Pettit, 41, dies in Nebraska after pub assault.
Lawton resident dies after assault in Nebraska pub
Jaime Trejo Lara has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a valid...
Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Lawton
Ziakorey Barner was convicted in the death of Donald Bowman.
Barner found guilty on all counts in murder trial
Garrell Gwoompi's bond is revoked in first degree rape case.
Bond revoked in first degree rape case
In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is...
Holtzclaw’s parole request denied

Latest News

A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Lieutenant: Officers should have tried to stop Floyd killing
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
Fletcher police arrest Dwayne Snider for obtaining money under false pretenses.
Fletcher police officers arrest exotic petting zoo owner