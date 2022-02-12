7News First Alert Weather: Brief cooldown this weekend won’t last long

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds behind the cold front that arrived earlier this afternoon. Winds will remain gusty out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s. An upper-level disturbance will move in from the Rockies allowing the chance for a short-lived shower for portions of Texoma. Temperatures could be cold enough to support a brief wintry mix or flurries west of a Paducah-Duke-Mangum line early tomorrow morning.

On Saturday, clouds will gradually clear giving away to mostly sunny skies. Cold air will settle in with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s. Winds will be out breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. As a result, maximum wind chills will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

On Sunday, lots of sunshine and much warmer with highs topping out in the low 60s. The warming trend will continue well into next week as weak ridging develops over the Southern Plains.

Our next weather maker comes with an approaching upper trough and closed low by the middle of next week. This will interact with an increase in moisture in place bringing much needed showers and thunderstorms for much of Texoma. There is still uncertainty in the placement of the closed low and how fast the cold air settles in behind the cold front. Models range anywhere from a widespread 0.20-1.25′' of rain with isolated higher amounts. There will be enough energy available for an isolated strong-to-severe storm to develop southeast of a Duncan-Benjamin line. Depending on how far south the low tracks will ultimately determine if and how much winter weather we will receive in Texoma. According to recent model trends, it isn’t out of the question on Thursday mainly for areas along and just south of I-40.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.