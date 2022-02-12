City of Altus, WOSC partnering for new shooting sports facility in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - As shooting sports popularity continues to grow in the Jackson County area, Altus leaders are working to build a facility for the community to enjoy the sports.

Students from Jackson County have won seven National FFA Championships in shooting since 2014.

There’s big passion for shooting sports in the community, but nowhere for students to practice and compete.

Junior on Western’s Shooting Team Ally Angelly said she’s been on many road trips to pursue what she loves doing.

“We’ll have to travel to McLoud, Duncan, so all of our kids, like we can’t even practice here in our home county,” Angelly said. “We have to travel several hours to go and practice and then we have to travel to those places again to go to the competitions.”

WOSC President Chad Wiginton said that’s about to change thanks to Western and the City of Altus partnering for a new facility that will keep students closer to home.

“Their options are to leave Jackson County and find a college or university somewhere we they can continue their passion for shooting and so we decided at Western Oklahoma State College, let’s incorporate that into what we do and give those students the chance to stay close and continue to do what they love,” Wiginton said.

The City of Altus traded a piece of land owned by the city with owners of a site located in between Martha and Altus.

Not only will students be able to use it, but the Air Force Base and community members will, too, creating an economic boost, according to City Manager Gary Jones.

“Right now, they’re going to other parts around the state, but we feel like hey, we’ve got the best team members, the best students here that are involved in this sport, why not bring other people here and provide this facility for them and for the citizens of Jackson County and neighboring communities as well,” Jones said.

According to Wiginton, the college is applying for a $2 million grant from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife to provide students with other equipment needed for shooting sports.

“Our goal is to keep as many students as we can in Jackson County, in Altus, at Western Oklahoma State College and this was something that we knew would give them that chance to continue to do what they love, come to Western and then hopefully transfer onto a great shooting program at a four year level,” Wiginton said.

He said it could include a long-range rifle section and clubhouse as well.

Officials said the project is still in preliminary stages, so there’s no timeframe for building the facility yet, but a community group will meet next week to start brainstorming for what they want it to look like.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.