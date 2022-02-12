Expert Connections
City of Lawton implements Telelanguage

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Emergency Communications Department has started using Telelanguage to assist citizens with emergency calls.

Telelanguage will use the department’s telecommunicators to connect with an interpreter, who will moderate emergency calls, during an emergency call when needed.

“Now Telelanguage will allow us to more efficiently serve all citizens no matter what language they speak,” Emergency Communications Director Jessica Carter said.

A full list of languages used in the service can be found here.

For more information, contact the City of Lawton’s Emergency Communications Department at 580-581-3272.

