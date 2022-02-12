Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (2/12 AM)

By Colton Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A cooler and windy start to Saturday will make way for a pretty seasonable Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper 40s for most of Texoma, with mostly sunny skies. Winds early this morning will continue to sustain between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 40 mph at times, though these gusts will diminish as the day moves on. Sunday is the start of a warming trend that will last through the middle part of the week, with highs in the 60s on Sunday and the low 70s for Monday-Wednesday. Cloud cover will build in around Tuesday, with winds increasing once again before the arrival of a front on Wednesday that will begin to shake up our weather pattern.

Right now, two scenarios are being displayed by model data. For Scenario 1, supported by the EURO model, widespread precipitation will start Wednesday evening, ahead of that front. As the system moves eastward and cold air fills in behind the front, the precipitation has the potential to switch from rain to a wintry mix for Thursday. Right now, accumulations would be extremely difficult to nail, so impacts are relatively unknown at this time.

Scenario 2, supported by the GFS model, keeps the widespread Wednesday evening showers in far eastern Oklahoma, well east of I-35. This model places the center of the storm system in northern Oklahoma, much closer to the OK-KS border, keeping Texoma largely out of any precipitation, regardless of type.

